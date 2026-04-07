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Louisiana's 'Seafood Cookoff' traveling to Jefferson Parish for the first time

3 hours 25 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, April 07 2026 Apr 7, 2026 April 07, 2026 3:04 PM April 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KENNER — The Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be held in Jefferson Parish for the first time this year.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board said Tuesday that the 19th annual competition will take place at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner on June 26.

"Louisiana seafood is the heart and soul of our state's culinary identity, and Jefferson Parish is a great place to celebrate, a community with deep ties to our fishing industry and coastal heritage," Nungesser said. 

The winner will represent the state at the Great American Seafood Cook-Off to be held July 25 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

According to Nungesser's office, Jefferson Parish plays a vital role in Louisiana's seafood industry, with its proximity to the Gulf and its strong commercial fishing, processing and restaurant communities. Chefs interested in competing can access the online entry form through the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off webpage, through May 12.

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Entrants must be an executive chef for a Louisiana restaurant belonging to the Louisiana Restaurant Association.

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