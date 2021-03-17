Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana's lottery had its third-best year ever
BATON ROUGE- Louisiana's lottery had its third-best year ever since operations began in 1991, taking in nearly $455 million from hopeful winners in the budget year that ended in June.
But revenue in the 2016-17 fiscal year still was down nearly $54 million from a year earlier.
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation attributed the drop to the state economy's continued hit from the oil industry's struggles, a lower unclaimed prize pool and a sales spike last year tied to a record Powerball jackpot.
Thirty-five percent of lottery income, about $159 million, went to Louisiana's treasury for K-12 education. More than half the revenue went to prizes for players.
Retailers who sell lottery tickets received a slice of the money. The lottery says less than six percent of the money pays for its operating costs.
