Louisiana's high flu, flu-like illness rates: What medical professionals say you can do

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana has the highest rate of flu or flu-like illnesses in the country, according to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC. The report also says that Louisiana has been the highest in the country since the beginning of November.

Medical Professionals say that the state is still not even at the peak of flu season.

"In Louisiana, our typical peak Flu season is somewhere between Christmas and the middle of February," Baton Rouge General Family Physician Louis R. Minsky said.

According to data from the CDC, the number of vaccinations nationwide has also seen a decrease. WBRZ asked if this was a reason for the increase in flu-like illnesses.

"Not necessarily, I think it's important that patients talk to their doctors about whether they should get the vaccines. I know there's a lot of different opinions about it, but always talking to your doctor is your first recommendation," Ochsner Health's Madeleine Dahner said.

However, Baton Rouge General told WBRZ its vaccination rates have been lower.

"We're a little behind on our annual numbers, but we see those numbers starting to increase as the word of Influenza rising throughout our state," Minsky said.

Dahner says that some of the best ways to keep healthy during flu season are staying hydrated, eating healthy foods, and washing your hands.

"The Main symptoms (for flu) are gonna be myalgia, so muscle aches. Some people will have a fever for the first couple of days, and then that usually progresses to Nasal Congestion," Dahner said.

According to Minsky, a flu shot is still the best way to prevent or reduce the complications associated with Influenza.

"They are very safe. They are protein-based, not MRNA, there is no thimerosal in there, so there is no additive," Minsky said.

WBRZ spoke with Meghan Parrish, who was getting her flu shot on Thursday, telling people not to wait too long to get one and that the actual shot is only in your arm for about 3-5 seconds.

"I've been meaning to get it. My kids got there's, and I don't want to be the one who brings the flu into the house," Parrish said.

One thing that has been brought up this year is confusion on when and where people can get vaccines, and if they cost anything.

"Most of the vaccines are covered by insurance, and I would say that the majority of individuals can get their flu vaccine either at the pharmacy or at their doctor's office," Parrish said.

Minsky says that most of the flu cases they have been seeing are still people four years and under, but that they've seen more adults over the last four to five days.

He also brought up an alternative Flu vaccine called FluMist, a nasal spray vaccine that people can get if they get nervous about getting the needle vaccine. FluMist is FDA-approved for people ages 2-49.