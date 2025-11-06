65°
Louisiana Renaissance Festival taking place this weekend in Hammond

HAMMMOND - The Louisiana Renaissance Festival is beginning this weekend in Hammond and will take place for the rest of the month.

The festival features live jousting tournaments, musicians and other acts. On the weekend of Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, a sword swallower will perform.

The festival will take place on Nov. 8-9, Nov. 15-16, Nov. 22-23, Nov. 28-30 and Dec. 6-7 from 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

