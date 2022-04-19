Louisiana prison guard arrested on excessive force charges

BATON ROUGE - An Angola guard is in custody after using excessive force on an inmate.

Elbert King, 30, was arrested Monday on one count each of malfeasance in office and simple battery, said Ken Pastorick, a spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

King was placed on leave while the investigation continues. Pastorick said King could face more charges.

West Feliciana Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested King a week after the alleged use-of-force incident, which Pastorick said happened on April 11. Investigators found that King didn’t properly report the incident, leading to the warrant for his arrest, Pastorick said.

King surrendered to deputies at the West Feliciana Parish prison.