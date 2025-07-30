Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana police department receives 'job well done' after shutting down high steaks heist
SLIDELL - Officers stopped a rare theft Tuesday evening and recovered $1,500 worth of beef from two Mississippi men.
The Slidell Police Department pulled over a car because it didn't have functioning brake lights. Officers said when they pulled them over, the two passengers in the vehicle seemed nervous. There were no signs of drugs, the SPD said, and officers said they weren't nervous because of the flashing lights.
To trim the fat off the story, officers said they recovered not drugs or weapons, but a stash of ribeye steaks and slabs of brisket.
The men, identified as 55-year-old John Garriga and 66-year-old Charles Walker of Gulfport and Biloxi, respectively, didn't expect their prime getaway to be interrupted by faulty brake lights.
Instead of being behind the grill, the two men ended up being behind bars for felony theft and possession of stolen property after officers got to the meat of the issue.
