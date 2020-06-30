Louisiana National Guard to perform flyovers Wednesday to honor healthcare professionals

NEW ORLEANS- The Louisiana Army National Guard's State Aviation Command has scheduled flyovers near local hospitals to honor the first responders and healthcare professionals that have worked on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aviators plan to send four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to flyover hospitals in Slidell, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport, and Monroe on Wednesday, July 1.

The flyovers should take place in the Slidell and Alexandria areas at approximately 11 a.m., the Hammond area around 11:10 a.m., the Lafayette and Monroe areas at around noon, the Lake Charles area at approximately 1:30 p.m., and the Shreveport area at 2:30 p.m.

The full list of hospitals included in the flyover can be found below:

- Slidell: Slidell Memorial Hospital

- Hammond: North Oaks Medical Center

- Lafayette: Lafayette General Medical Center

- Lake Charles: St. Patrick's Hospital and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital

- Alexandria: Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital and Rapides Regional Medical Center

- Monroe: St. Francis Medical Center

- Shreveport: Ochsner LSU Health and Willis-Knighton Health System