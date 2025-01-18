Louisiana Marathon will have an extra emphasis on security following NOLA attack

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Marathon hosts thousands of people every year, but this year will be a little different. With the terrorist attack in New Orleans happening earlier this month, organizers say security efforts will be a major undertaking with a multiple agency approach.

"It will be the Baton Rouge Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Department of Public Safety, and LSU Police," Michael Wattigny, one of the organizers, said.

BRPD says it has received no threats and that, along with other agencies, it plans to stage barricades and officers along the route.

"We got contributions from a lot of the other agencies that pitched in to make sure we have a safe 26 mile course, which is our longest distance, and it takes a lot of a lot of manpower and a lot of moving parts to work together, to collaborate, to make a great experience," Wattigny said.

With thousands of participants and visitors set to be in attendance, he is calling for help from not just law enforcement.

"As always, we encourage anybody out there, spectators, runners, you see something, say something, and if you see something that looks out of line, let them know so we can take up the chain and get things taken care of," Wattigny said.

Registration for the event is still open and anyone interested can register here.