Louisiana lifting mask mandate Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that Louisiana will lift its mask mandate with some exceptions.

The governor's executive order, which has required people to wear masks inside at public places or businesses amid the fourth surge of the coronavirus, is set to expire Wednesday.

While Edwards said the mandate would be lifted in most places across the state, he said the requirement will remain at K-12 schools. However, school districts may opt out if they adopt stricter CDC quarantine guidelines.

Earlier this school year, the state education department lessened its own suggested guidelines on quarantining school children who may come into contact with a COVID case.

Despite the announcement Tuesday, an LSU spokesperson said the the university planned to keep its COVID restrictions in place through the end of the fall semester, including the mask requirement. BRCC will also keep their mask mandate in place through the fall semester.

WBRZ has reached out to other school districts about their masking requirements. You can check those here.

The mask mandate was scheduled to end Oct. 27. It was originally scheduled to end in September but was extended. It has been extended a handful of times.