Louisiana lawmakers to convene Tuesday

Despite statewide regulations that ban large gatherings, Louisiana lawmakers are returning to the State Capitol for their Tuesday, March 31st meeting.

But Senator Cleo Fields spoke with WBRZ and explained that the meeting will take place in as brief a time as possible and with extra precautions to secure the health/safety of all who attend.

Lawmakers will be seated in harmony with social distancing guidelines, with each representative seated at least six feet away from their neighbor.

Besides this, not everyone who would normally show up must attend, only requested members are required to appear.

Senate President Page Cortez encouraged members who did not have to travel far and were not in a "hot zone" to be apart of that number.

Senator Fields explained that Tuesday is the last day to file late bills and that the constitution does not allow the Senate to change the date to accept late bills.

"We have to do what is mandated," Senator Fields said. "We don't want to put the state in a worse financial predicament than we are already facing."

According to the Senator, the current plan is to follow through on Tuesday's meeting and then recess again until April 13.