56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon will not seek re-election

1 hour 44 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, March 14 2023 Mar 14, 2023 March 14, 2023 11:07 AM March 14, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon will not seek re-election, he said in a press conference Tuesday morning. 

Donelon announced his decision during a press conference about the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program. 

Trending News

Donelon said he has not named a successor and does not currently have one in mind. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days