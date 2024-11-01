Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Six

Here are the high school football scores from Week 6 for the state of Louisiana:

Acadiana 48, Barbe 7

Airline 45, Parkway 22

Alexandria 45, West Monroe 35

Ascension Catholic 56, Ascension Christian School 7

Ascension Episcopal 56, Gueydan 6

Avoyelles 32, Port Barre 27

Basile 30, Merryville 8

Bastrop 41, Green Oaks 12

Baton Rouge Catholic 42, Liberty 14

Baton Rouge Catholic 42, Liberty Magnet 14

Baton Rouge Episcopal 38, Baker 16

Bayou Aca., Miss. 24, Riverfield 13

Buckeye 46, Vidalia 20

Bunkie 52, Caldwell Parish 0

C.E. Byrd 24, Huntington 20

Carencro 28, Lafayette 21

Central - B.R. 24, Woodlawn (BR) 6

Central Lafourche 7, East St. John 6

Church Point 55, Pine Prairie 0

Covenant Christian Academy 48, Berwick 12

Crescent City 34, Pickering 21

D'Arbonne Woods 46, Magnolia Excellence 0

De La Salle 47, S. B. Wright 14

DeRidder 35, Eunice 13

Delta Charter 50, Delhi 34

E.D. White 64, Morgan City 0

East Ascension 57, Prairieville 15

East Jefferson 17, Bonnabel 7

Franklin Parish 29, West Ouachita 27

Franklinton 35, Lakeshore 28

Glenbrook 27, Arcadia 6

Hahnville 45, Thibodaux 21

Hamilton Christian Academy 41, Grand Lake 21

Haynesville 46, Jonesboro-Hodge 0

Iota 49, Crowley 19

Iowa 62, Leesville 28

Istrouma 40, Belaire 16

Jeanerette 52, Centerville 6

Jena 36, Marksville 13

Jennings 54, Lake Charles College Prep 27

John Curtis Christian 13, Holy Cross 0

Karr 42, Brother Martin 14

Kennedy 34, Booker T. Washington 8

LaGrange 30, Washington-Marion 8

LaSalle 60, Lakeview 28

Lafayette Christian Academy 34, Lafayette Renaissance 19

Lakeside 28, Many 6

Landry/Walker 26, Livingston Collegiate Academy 13

Lincoln Preparatory School 53, Ringgold 6

Livonia 39, Beau Chene 0

Logansport 46, St. Mary's 6

Loreauville 58, Delcambre 0

Madison Prep 36, Southern Lab 26

Mamou 40, Abbeville 34

Mandeville 35, Covington 33

Mangham 35, Ferriday 6

Montgomery 62, Lena Northwood 26

NDHS 42, Lake Arthur 6

Neville 50, Pineville 10

North DeSoto 42, Minden 0

North Vermilion 36, Comeaux 29

Northlake Christian 43, Discovery 0

Northwest 42, Ville Platte 0

Oak Grove 57, Beekman 12

Oakdale 13, Holy Savior Menard 0, 2OT

Ouachita Christian 54, Delhi Charter 14

Parkview Baptist 31, Port Allen 24

Pearl River 48, Hannan 30

Plaquemine 48, McKinley 0

Pointe Coupee Catholic 62, North Central 6

Ponchatoula 9, Chalmette 7

Pope John Paul 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 14

Prairie View 57, Claiborne 36

Red River 20, Mansfield 12

Riverside Academy 76, St. Martin's 37

Ruston 22, Ouachita Parish 21

Saint Paul's 45, Hammond 13

Salmen 18, Northshore 14

Shaw 35, St. James 14

Shreveport Northwood 46, B.T. Washington 14

Silliman 42, Brookhaven Academy, Miss. 14

Southside 46, Sam Houston 21

St. Amant 33, Walker 26

St. Charles Catholic 25, Terrebonne 19, OT

St. Helena 34, Independence 2

St. Thomas More 51, Northside 0

Sulphur 28, New Iberia 21

Sumner 51, Springfield 0

Teurlings Catholic 49, RHS 13

Union Parish 56, North Caddo 0

Vandebilt Catholic 64, South Lafourche 12

Vermilion Catholic 56, Highland Baptist 0

Welsh 40, Loranger 15

West Feliciana 34, St. Michael 14

West Jefferson 25, Higgins 6

West St. John 22, Varnado 6

Westlake 27, St. Louis 14

Westminster Christian (LAF) 20, Vinton 14, OT

Westminster Christian 42, Opelousas Catholic 25

Winnfield 33, Rosepine 6

Wossman 38, Tioga 24

Zachary 40, Scotlandville 15