Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Six
Here are the high school football scores from Week 6 for the state of Louisiana:
Acadiana 48, Barbe 7
Airline 45, Parkway 22
Alexandria 45, West Monroe 35
Ascension Catholic 56, Ascension Christian School 7
Ascension Episcopal 56, Gueydan 6
Avoyelles 32, Port Barre 27
Basile 30, Merryville 8
Bastrop 41, Green Oaks 12
Baton Rouge Catholic 42, Liberty 14
Baton Rouge Catholic 42, Liberty Magnet 14
Baton Rouge Episcopal 38, Baker 16
Bayou Aca., Miss. 24, Riverfield 13
Buckeye 46, Vidalia 20
Bunkie 52, Caldwell Parish 0
C.E. Byrd 24, Huntington 20
Carencro 28, Lafayette 21
Central - B.R. 24, Woodlawn (BR) 6
Central Lafourche 7, East St. John 6
Church Point 55, Pine Prairie 0
Covenant Christian Academy 48, Berwick 12
Crescent City 34, Pickering 21
D'Arbonne Woods 46, Magnolia Excellence 0
De La Salle 47, S. B. Wright 14
DeRidder 35, Eunice 13
Delta Charter 50, Delhi 34
E.D. White 64, Morgan City 0
East Ascension 57, Prairieville 15
East Jefferson 17, Bonnabel 7
Franklin Parish 29, West Ouachita 27
Franklinton 35, Lakeshore 28
Glenbrook 27, Arcadia 6
Hahnville 45, Thibodaux 21
Hamilton Christian Academy 41, Grand Lake 21
Haynesville 46, Jonesboro-Hodge 0
Iota 49, Crowley 19
Iowa 62, Leesville 28
Istrouma 40, Belaire 16
Jeanerette 52, Centerville 6
Jena 36, Marksville 13
Jennings 54, Lake Charles College Prep 27
John Curtis Christian 13, Holy Cross 0
Karr 42, Brother Martin 14
Kennedy 34, Booker T. Washington 8
LaGrange 30, Washington-Marion 8
LaSalle 60, Lakeview 28
Lafayette Christian Academy 34, Lafayette Renaissance 19
Lakeside 28, Many 6
Landry/Walker 26, Livingston Collegiate Academy 13
Lincoln Preparatory School 53, Ringgold 6
Livonia 39, Beau Chene 0
Logansport 46, St. Mary's 6
Loreauville 58, Delcambre 0
Madison Prep 36, Southern Lab 26
Mamou 40, Abbeville 34
Mandeville 35, Covington 33
Mangham 35, Ferriday 6
Montgomery 62, Lena Northwood 26
NDHS 42, Lake Arthur 6
Neville 50, Pineville 10
North DeSoto 42, Minden 0
North Vermilion 36, Comeaux 29
Northlake Christian 43, Discovery 0
Northwest 42, Ville Platte 0
Oak Grove 57, Beekman 12
Oakdale 13, Holy Savior Menard 0, 2OT
Ouachita Christian 54, Delhi Charter 14
Parkview Baptist 31, Port Allen 24
Pearl River 48, Hannan 30
Plaquemine 48, McKinley 0
Pointe Coupee Catholic 62, North Central 6
Ponchatoula 9, Chalmette 7
Pope John Paul 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 14
Prairie View 57, Claiborne 36
Red River 20, Mansfield 12
Riverside Academy 76, St. Martin's 37
Ruston 22, Ouachita Parish 21
Saint Paul's 45, Hammond 13
Salmen 18, Northshore 14
Shaw 35, St. James 14
Shreveport Northwood 46, B.T. Washington 14
Silliman 42, Brookhaven Academy, Miss. 14
Southside 46, Sam Houston 21
St. Amant 33, Walker 26
St. Charles Catholic 25, Terrebonne 19, OT
St. Helena 34, Independence 2
St. Thomas More 51, Northside 0
Sulphur 28, New Iberia 21
Sumner 51, Springfield 0
Teurlings Catholic 49, RHS 13
Union Parish 56, North Caddo 0
Vandebilt Catholic 64, South Lafourche 12
Vermilion Catholic 56, Highland Baptist 0
Welsh 40, Loranger 15
West Feliciana 34, St. Michael 14
West Jefferson 25, Higgins 6
West St. John 22, Varnado 6
Westlake 27, St. Louis 14
Westminster Christian (LAF) 20, Vinton 14, OT
Westminster Christian 42, Opelousas Catholic 25
Winnfield 33, Rosepine 6
Wossman 38, Tioga 24
Zachary 40, Scotlandville 15
