Louisiana High School Football Scores - First round of the Playoffs
Here are the high school football scores from round one of the Playoffs for the state of Louisiana:
Non-Select=
Division IV=
East Feliciana 6, Homer 0
Elton 22, Basile 18
Ferriday 30, Lake Arthur 7
Franklin 44, White Castle 0
General Trass (Lake Providence) 64, Centerville 20
Grand Lake 23, Jonesboro-Hodge 20
Logansport 61, Varnado 0
Mangham 63, East Iberville 28
Montgomery 42, Vinton 40
North Iberville 44, Oberlin 6
Welsh 59, West St. Mary 24
West St. John 40, Arcadia 6
Division III=
Donaldsonville 34, Baker 18
Jena 52, Caldwell Parish 0
Kaplan 50, North Webster 0
Lakeside 37, Bogalusa 12
Loreauville 48, Marksville 26
Mansfield 58, Avoyelles 14
Pine 40, St. Helena 16
Port Allen 16, Church Point 7
Red River 48, Winnfield 6
Union Parish 42, Oakdale 6
Westlake 55, Crowley 0
Division II=
Belle Chasse 56, North Vermilion 21
Brusly 49, South Beauregard 29
Cecilia 50, Pearl River 29
Iota 21, Assumption 0
Iowa 48, LaGrange 6
Lakeshore 48, RHS 14
North DeSoto 44, Woodlawn (SH) 0
Northwest 35, DeRidder 7
Plaquemine 43, Grant 0
West Feliciana 50, Carroll 29
Wossman 26, Minden 11
Division I=
Chalmette 20, Terrebonne 17
Covington 36, Barbe 29
Destrehan 30, Ouachita Parish 12
Hahnville 49, H.L. Bourgeois 39
Mandeville 31, Thibodaux 16
Shreveport Northwood 54, Salmen 27
Southside 42, Live Oak 10
Walker 41, Dutchtown 27
West Monroe 35, Parkway 14
West Ouachita 42, Denham Springs 41, OT
Westgate 28, St. Amant 20
Zachary 54, Sam Houston 35
Select=
Division IV=
Central Catholic 14, Lincoln Preparatory School 0
Hamilton Christian Academy 41, St. John 30
Kentwood 56, St. Mary’s 6
Opelousas Catholic 34, Westminster Christian (LAF) 33
Ouachita Christian 49, Glenbrook 13
Southern Lab 52, Sacred Heart 0
St. Martin’s 56, Delhi Charter 36
Westminster Christian 54, Delta Charter 12
Division III=
Amite 56, Sarah T. Reed 0
D’Arbonne Woods 42, Country Day 24
De La Salle 48, Fisher 0
Lafayette Christian Academy 72, Beekman 0
Northlake Christian 48, St. Louis 16
Parkview Baptist 49, Lafayette Renaissance 21
Pope John Paul 39, Holy Savior Menard 14
Slaughter 50, Thomas Jefferson 20
Division II=
Booker T. Washington 56, Buckeye 14
Hannan 29, St. Michael 20
Istrouma 46, B.T. Washington 44
Loranger 60, Discovery 7
Loyola Prep 63, S. B. Wright 44
St. Charles Catholic 33, Northside 8
Division I=
C.E. Byrd 20, Woodlawn (BR) 0
East Jefferson 28, Bonnabel 10
Huntington 34, Hammond 6
Jesuit 45, Lafayette 7
John Curtis Christian 21, Brother Martin 13
McDonogh #35 49, Riverdale 9
St. Augustine 44, Carencro 7
PREP FOOTBALL=
Sterlington 63, Patterson 12
