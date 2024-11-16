Louisiana High School Football Scores - First round of the Playoffs

Here are the high school football scores from round one of the Playoffs for the state of Louisiana:

Non-Select=

Division IV=

East Feliciana 6, Homer 0

Elton 22, Basile 18

Ferriday 30, Lake Arthur 7

Franklin 44, White Castle 0

General Trass (Lake Providence) 64, Centerville 20

Grand Lake 23, Jonesboro-Hodge 20

Logansport 61, Varnado 0

Mangham 63, East Iberville 28

Montgomery 42, Vinton 40

North Iberville 44, Oberlin 6

Welsh 59, West St. Mary 24

West St. John 40, Arcadia 6

Division III=

Donaldsonville 34, Baker 18

Jena 52, Caldwell Parish 0

Kaplan 50, North Webster 0

Lakeside 37, Bogalusa 12

Loreauville 48, Marksville 26

Mansfield 58, Avoyelles 14

Pine 40, St. Helena 16

Port Allen 16, Church Point 7

Red River 48, Winnfield 6

Union Parish 42, Oakdale 6

Westlake 55, Crowley 0

Division II=

Belle Chasse 56, North Vermilion 21

Brusly 49, South Beauregard 29

Cecilia 50, Pearl River 29

Iota 21, Assumption 0

Iowa 48, LaGrange 6

Lakeshore 48, RHS 14

North DeSoto 44, Woodlawn (SH) 0

Northwest 35, DeRidder 7

Plaquemine 43, Grant 0

West Feliciana 50, Carroll 29

Wossman 26, Minden 11

Division I=

Chalmette 20, Terrebonne 17

Covington 36, Barbe 29

Destrehan 30, Ouachita Parish 12

Hahnville 49, H.L. Bourgeois 39

Mandeville 31, Thibodaux 16

Shreveport Northwood 54, Salmen 27

Southside 42, Live Oak 10

Walker 41, Dutchtown 27

West Monroe 35, Parkway 14

West Ouachita 42, Denham Springs 41, OT

Westgate 28, St. Amant 20

Zachary 54, Sam Houston 35

Select=

Division IV=

Central Catholic 14, Lincoln Preparatory School 0

Hamilton Christian Academy 41, St. John 30

Kentwood 56, St. Mary’s 6

Opelousas Catholic 34, Westminster Christian (LAF) 33

Ouachita Christian 49, Glenbrook 13

Southern Lab 52, Sacred Heart 0

St. Martin’s 56, Delhi Charter 36

Westminster Christian 54, Delta Charter 12

Division III=

Amite 56, Sarah T. Reed 0

D’Arbonne Woods 42, Country Day 24

De La Salle 48, Fisher 0

Lafayette Christian Academy 72, Beekman 0

Northlake Christian 48, St. Louis 16

Parkview Baptist 49, Lafayette Renaissance 21

Pope John Paul 39, Holy Savior Menard 14

Slaughter 50, Thomas Jefferson 20

Division II=

Booker T. Washington 56, Buckeye 14

Hannan 29, St. Michael 20

Istrouma 46, B.T. Washington 44

Loranger 60, Discovery 7

Loyola Prep 63, S. B. Wright 44

St. Charles Catholic 33, Northside 8

Division I=

C.E. Byrd 20, Woodlawn (BR) 0

East Jefferson 28, Bonnabel 10

Huntington 34, Hammond 6

Jesuit 45, Lafayette 7

John Curtis Christian 21, Brother Martin 13

McDonogh #35 49, Riverdale 9

St. Augustine 44, Carencro 7

PREP FOOTBALL=

Sterlington 63, Patterson 12