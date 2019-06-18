90°
Louisiana governor signs $30B budget, touts teacher raises
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed Louisiana's $30 billion operating budget at an elementary school where he hailed the first statewide public school teacher raise in a decade.
The budget starting July 1 contains increases for public schools, colleges, early learning programs, health services and public safety programs. The foster care program is expanding. TOPS will cover full college tuition for eligible students. Senior citizen centers are getting more money.
The Democratic governor, running for reelection, signed the measure Tuesday at a Baton Rouge public school where he promoted his successful push to increase K-12 spending.
In the upcoming budget, public school teachers are getting $1,000 salary hikes. Support workers are getting $500 raises. School districts are getting more discretionary money.
State spending from general tax collections is growing 1%.
