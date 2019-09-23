90°
Louisiana governor candidates tangle ahead of early voting
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana voters are days away from casting the first ballots in the Oct. 12 election, and the Republicans vying to unseat Gov. John Bel Edwards are battling to force him into a runoff.
The Democratic governor defended his record Monday in the second face-to-face event with U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone.
Early voting begins Saturday.
Abraham and Rispone accused Edwards of inept execution of his criminal sentencing law overhaul and his Medicaid expansion program. The GOP contenders didn't offer specific proposed changes, but talked broadly about working with law enforcement to improve the criminal justice system and eliminating Medicaid waste.
Edwards replied that he worked with law enforcement on the bipartisan sentencing changes and the Trump administration recognized Louisiana for its work to root out Medicaid abuse.
