Louisiana duck hunting season to open in November

BATON ROUGE - The 2025-26 Louisiana duck hunting season will begin in November with a youth-only hunt in the West Zone on Nov. 8-9, with the first split of the regular season beginning on Nov.15, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on Friday.

The department requires that waterfowl hunters 16 years and older must have a Federal Duck Stamp, while those 18 and older duck hunting will need a basic hunting license and be Harvest Information Program certified.

Several LDWF Wildlife Management Areas will offer duck hunting, including Pass-a-Loutre WMA, Atchafalaya Delta WMA, Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA and Atchafalaya Delta WMA.

Everyone visiting LDWF WMAs above the age of 17 is required to have either a WMA Access Permit, Senior Hunting/Fishing License, Louisiana Sportsman's Paradise License or Lifetime Hunting/Fishing License.

The East Zone will also host a youth and veterans hunt on Nov. 15-16, with the first split of the regular season beginning on Nov. 22.

For more information, click here.