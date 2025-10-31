65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana duck hunting season to open in November

3 hours 4 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, October 31 2025 Oct 31, 2025 October 31, 2025 3:23 PM October 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The 2025-26 Louisiana duck hunting season will begin in November with a youth-only hunt in the West Zone on Nov. 8-9, with the first split of the regular season beginning on Nov.15, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on Friday. 

The department requires that waterfowl hunters 16 years and older must have a Federal Duck Stamp, while those 18 and older duck hunting will need a basic hunting license and be Harvest Information Program certified. 

Several LDWF Wildlife Management Areas will offer duck hunting, including Pass-a-Loutre WMA, Atchafalaya Delta WMA, Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA and Atchafalaya Delta WMA.

Everyone visiting LDWF WMAs above the age of 17 is required to have either a WMA Access Permit, Senior Hunting/Fishing License, Louisiana Sportsman's Paradise License or Lifetime Hunting/Fishing License.

The East Zone will also host a youth and veterans hunt on Nov. 15-16, with the first split of the regular season beginning on Nov. 22.

Trending News

For more information, click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days