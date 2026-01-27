LDH reports five additional winter weather-related deaths; total rises to eight

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health says that five more people have died as a result of this week's sub-freezing weather, bringing the total death toll to eight.

A 79-year-old woman died in DeSoto Parish from hypoxia following the failure of an electrically powered oxygen concentrator during a power outage. A 46-year-old man in DeSoto also died in a car crash while traveling on icy roads.

Sabine Parish officials said that a 62-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman both died from suspected hypothermia following a power outage.

In Franklin Parish, a 78-year-old woman died due to hypothermia.

These deaths follow previous reports of an 86-year-old man's death in DeSoto Parish and two Caddo Parish hypothermia deaths.