Louisiana Department of Health confirms second measles case in New Orleans

Monday, April 21 2025
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - During a press conference Monday, leaders at the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed a second case in the New Orleans area. 

State Surgeon General Ralph Abraham said that contact tracers handling the first reported measles case in the New Orleans area learned about one older measles case while examining the current patient’s contacts. He said the older case is not communicable now.

To watch the entire press conference, click here. 

