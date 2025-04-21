Louisiana Department of Health confirms second measles case in New Orleans

Health Secretary Bruce Greenstein

BATON ROUGE - During a press conference Monday, leaders at the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed a second case in the New Orleans area.

State Surgeon General Ralph Abraham said that contact tracers handling the first reported measles case in the New Orleans area learned about one older measles case while examining the current patient’s contacts. He said the older case is not communicable now.

