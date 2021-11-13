42°
Louisiana constitutional amendments - Saturday election results here

2 hours 6 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, November 13 2021 Nov 13, 2021 November 13, 2021 8:05 PM November 13, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE - Voters across the state had to decide four constitutional amendments Saturday.

Click HERE for the election results from the Secretary of State

In all parishes, voters will decide on:

TOO CLOSE TO CALL RIGHT NOW CA NO. 1 (ACT 131, 2021 - HB 199) - Authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance, and collection of sales and use tax

PASSED CA NO. 2 (ACT 134, 2021 - SB 159) - Lowers maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes

FAILED CA NO. 3 (ACT 132, 2021 - SB 87) - Allows certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes

FAILED CA NO. 4 (ACT 157, 2021 - HB 487) - Increases amount of allowed reduction to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected

In Ascension Parish, voters will decide on:

Justice of the Peace 3rd Justice Court

RUNOFF Lynelle Johnson (R)

RUNOFF Kim Landry (R)

Russell-Roddy (No party)

In East Baton Rouge Parish, voters will decide on:

Judge, Family Court, Election Section 1, Division B

Erika Green (D)

Natalie Tellis Robertson (D)

City Judge, Election Section 2A, Baton Rouge

Whitney Higginbotham Greene (No party)

Terrel "TK" Kent (D)

Carson Marcantel (R)

Central School Board, District 4

"Phil" Graham (R)

Kimberly "Kim" Powers (R)

Concord Estates Crime Prevention District

$69.50 Parcel Fee - four Years

Capital Area Transit System (Baton Rouge)

LIKELY TO PASS 10.6 Mills Renewal - 10 Years

Capital Area Transit System (Baker)

LIKELY TO PASS 10.6 Mills Renewal - 10 Years

