Louisiana congressman filmed pushing activist at D.C. news conference

By: Sarah Lawrence

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Video of Congressman Clay Higgins pushing an activist away from a Capitol news conference is gaining attention online. 

Higgins defended the actions he took in the below video:

In a statement from the congressman's office released to KATC in Acadiana, Higgins said "Activist was a 103M. Threatening. He was escorted out and turned over to Capitol Police. Textbook."

The activist said he was detained by D.C. Police and is accusing Higgins of assault. 

