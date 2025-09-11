Louisiana communities remember 9/11 on the 24th anniversary

PRARIEVILLE — Today marks 24 years since the September 11th terror attacks.

Communities across the country are honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost that day, including in Ascension Parish, where fire stations held ceremonies to remember those whose lives were lost. A piece of steel from the World Trade Center stands as a solemn reminder of a day that changed America forever.

24 years after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the memories of that day remain vivid. Many remember exactly where they were when the world seemed to stop.

James LeBlanc recalled the shock when the first plane hit.

“You know, when that first plane hit, we really thought that was an accident,” he said.

For Mark Stewart, who was a training officer with the Baton Rouge Fire Department at the time, the attacks became personal. He was deployed to New York that night, tasked with helping process remains for the medical examiner’s office.

“Our responsibility was helping to process this stuff when they collected remains or whatever to go to the medical examiner’s office,” Stewart said.

Even decades later, Stewart says the weight of that mission never leaves him.

“Well, you know, you feel a loss,” he said.

For today’s generation of first responders, the events of 9/11 are more than history—they are an inspiration to serve their communities.

“It’s something I was born to do. God set us out for a plan, and my plan was to be a public servant and become a firefighter and protect those in my community," firefighter Blake Stone said.

That legacy was honored locally Wednesday, as fire stations across Ascension Parish held ceremonies to remember the lives lost and to uphold the promise to never forget. Many took part in personal tributes, including stair climbs and moments of reflection, each honoring the courage and sacrifice of those who responded that day.

From pieces of steel to the generations of firefighters and public servants who continue the mission, the memory of September 11 remains alive, a reminder of loss, resilience, and commitment to community.