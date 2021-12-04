Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana budget deficit includes $12M gap in fund transfers
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's budget deficit from last year was worsened because $12 million in fund transfers that had been planned to plug holes weren't made.
Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration hasn't released the size of the gap from the fiscal year that ended June 30. Numbers will be unveiled to lawmakers in mid-October.
But the administration has acknowledged Louisiana closed the books in the red, driven partly by higher-than-expected use of tax refunds and credits.
Also apparently a problem: $12 million that was to be "swept" from various funds across state agencies and spent elsewhere never happened.
Trending News
Treasurer John Kennedy's office says it couldn't move the money because dollars weren't in the funds. Jindal's Division of Administration says Kennedy waited too long to make the transfers, after agencies had depleted the funds.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Families excited for return of Festival of Lights to Downtown Baton Rouge
-
As deadline approaches, 1600 kids remain without a sponsor in Salvation Army's...
-
Jury convicts Melanie Curtin of raping unconscious victim at deputy's home
-
'Devastsating': Defense attorneys react to Melanie Curtin's conviction
-
Deadly shooting on I-10 stemmed from confrontation in another parish, Ascension deputies...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge