Louisiana bringing float to Tournament of the Roses celebration in Pasadena for fourth year in row

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana is set to make its fourth annual appearance in a row at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, with a mid-parade performance by country artist Timothy Wayne performing "Louisiana Saturday Night."

This year's float, themed accordingly with the parade's theme of "Best Day Ever!" will feature an alligator adorned with beads, carrying on its back a Cajun dance hall and pots of boiled seafood.

This float represents everything that makes every day in Louisiana the best day ever," Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said.

The Louisiana Office of Tourism has sponsored a float in the Rose Parade each year since 2022. The state's participation has reached billions of viewers and generated well over $40 million in earned media coverage, the Lt. Governor's office said.

In 2022, Louisiana's float won the Wrigley Legacy Award for most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment. In 2023 and 2024, the Louisiana float won the Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment.