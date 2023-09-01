Louisiana bans open flames at sites managed by state wildlife department

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is banning open flames at refuges, conservation areas and other properties managed by the agency.

LDWF Secretary Rob Shadoin signed an emergency declaration enacting the ban on Friday, outlawing campfires, outdoor grilling and even matches.

Earlier this week, Governor John Bel Edwards urged Louisiana residents to abstain from grilling and other outdoor activities that involve open flames as the state deals with drought conditions and sprawling wildfires.

Read the statement from LDWF below.

Today, Secretary Rob Shadoin signed a Declaration of Emergency banning igniting fires of any kind, including, but not limited to, campfires, barbecue grills, or using matches, lighters, or any other device or instrument that is intended to ignite flames on all LDWF Wildlife Management Areas, refuges, and conservation areas (“LDWF owned or managed lands”).

Severe drought and extreme heat have caused more than 440 wildfires since August 1, 2023, which continue to burn thousands of acres across the state. Conditions conducive for wildfires are expected to continue through the Labor Day weekend and beyond, putting at risk the life, safety, and welfare of Louisiana's citizens and fish and wildlife resources.

This Declaration of Emergency is a matter of public safety and protection, and in order to protect the fish and wildlife resources of the State of Louisiana. Failure to abide by this Declaration of Emergency shall constitute a Class 2 violation. This Declaration of Emergency is effective from Friday, September 1, 2023, through Thursday, October 5, 2023, unless otherwise rescinded or amended by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries or the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission.