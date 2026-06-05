Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Association of the Deaf's office renovation timeline adjusted after electrical fire
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Association of the Deaf's Baton Rouge office caught fire after an electrical malfunction over the weekend.
When Executive Director Jay Isch arrived at the office during the morning on Saturday, May 30, he saw smoke billowing from the entrance, quickly locating a fire extinguisher to contain the fire before calling the fire department.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived and put out the blaze, preventing more extensive damage to the facility.
No one was injured during the fire, officials with LAD said, but the resulting smoke damage and water caused a setback in the association's ongoing office renovation project.
The renovations involved modernizing the facility with contracts from the Louisiana Commission for the Deaf. In the wake of the fire, the renovation timeline will have to be adjusted, officials added.
"LAD is currently working with insurance representatives, contractors and restoration professionals to assess the damage, complete cleanup efforts, and restore the facility as quickly as possible," LAD said in a statement.
The setback did not close the LAD offices.
Trending News
"Temporary meeting accommodations will be arranged as needed until the office is fully restored," a spokesperson added.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Baton Rouge Parish educator selected for national teacher training fellowship
-
BRPD: Man arrested after punching woman, throwing her in his car, leaving...
-
2 Your Town Clinton: Table for 2- Cafe 94 went from family...
-
2 Your Town Clinton: East Feliciana native, 'Beverly Hillbillies' star Donna Douglas'...
-
Civil Air Patrol training exercise to be held in Baton Rouge on...
Sports Video
-
Southern adds former JUCO player to quarterback room
-
"We've done it before" Alvin Kamara talks crowded Saints backfield
-
Odell Beckham Jr. returning to the New York Giants for 2026 season
-
Nick Saban lends support to college sports bill as SEC, Big Ten...
-
7 on 7 summer football league back in Baton Rouge