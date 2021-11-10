Louisiana artists featured in new gallery at Baton Rouge Airport

BATON ROUGE - A number of dynamic artists have Louisiana roots, and now the works of some of these innovative creators will be on display to locals and visitors passing through one of the state's most frequented airports.

Thanks to a collaboration between Baton Rouge Gallery- Center for Contemporary Art (BRG) and the Baton Rouge Airport (BTR), the works of about two dozen Louisiana-based will be featured in two concourses in the BTR.

The partnership, known as 'BRG@BTR,' gives travelers the opportunity to enjoy the work of accomplished living artists working in our area, just minutes after they’ve stepped off their plane.

The new gallery includes works from BRG's roster of 70 professional visual artist members. Artworks will be rotated periodically, allowing repeat visitors new experiences and a deeper look at local culture.

As part of this project, the space within BTR formerly utilized as a smokers lounge (located in Concourse B) has been completely reimagined and refurbished to serve as a serene and engaging gallery space.

With seating, reading materials, and updated LED track lighting, it is the perfect space for travelers looking to engage with local culture or waiting to board their flight.

In addition, dozens of original works of art have also been placed throughout the airport’s two concourses. Each work is accompanied by information about the artist and an easy-to-scan QR code that allows travelers to find out more or inquire about purchasing works.

More than 50 works from Louisiana-based visual artists (including painters, printmakers, photographers, and digital media artists) will be featured throughout the airport.

Travelers will have the opportunity to not only view their work, but learn more about the artist and be provided information on purchasing works featured as part of the program.

Click here for more information on the new gallery.