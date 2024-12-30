Louisiana artisans putting finishing touches on state's float in Tournament of the Roses Parade

BATON ROUGE — Volunteers are now putting the finishing touches on Louisiana's float in the Tournament of the Roses Parade on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, California.

This will be the fourth year the state will have a float in the iconic parade. This year’s float will feature an alligator adorned with beads carrying a Cajun dance hall and pots of boiled seafood. The float is designed to symbolize the food, music and joy that define a "Louisiana Saturday Night," in line with the parade's theme of "Best Day Ever!"

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says his team wanted to represent every unique culture in Louisiana.

“We have something so special, I tell ‘em it's something in the salt that grows so much talent in Louisiana, so we have a great group to pick from every year to put great Louisiana talent on the float… All the great things in a Cajun setting on the bayou with that alligator leading the front of the float will kinda bring out all the different cultures and music and foods of Louisiana,” Nungesser said. “It’s really had a great impact on our tourism industry and each year, we set records for the number of followers and people we get coming to Louisiana because of the float and our participation in the festivities.”

In addition to the float, Louisiana's tourism board will bring a mid-parade performance by country artist Timothy Wayne performing "Louisiana Saturday Night."

In 2022, Louisiana's float won the Wrigley Legacy Award for most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment. In 2023 and 2024, the Louisiana float won the Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment.

You can watch the parade right here on WBRZ starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.