Louisiana AG asks Congress for law against sending abortion pills to states where it is illegal
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill co-signed a letter with 14 other state attorneys general asking Congress for legislation against the mailing of abortion pills to states where it is illegal.
"Out-of-state abortion pill peddlers are violating the criminal laws of Louisiana and other states across the country that choose life," Murrill said. "If the FDA won't act, Congress must."
The letter asks Congress to consider passing federal legislation to address the issue.
The attorneys general of Arkansas, Alabama, Texas and others also signed the letter.
You can read the full letter here.
