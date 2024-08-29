90°
Lottery for black bear hunting permits opens Thursday

Thursday, August 29 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Though the 2024 bear hunting season doesn't open until December, the lottery to obtain a permit to participate opens Thursday. 

The lottery will run from Aug. 29 to Sept. 25, allowing hunters to earn one of only ten permits. 

Lottery applicants can submit applications through the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries' website here

Successful applicants will be required to attend bear hunting training on either Nov. 2 or 14 before hunting, with the department encouraging attendance to the Nov. 2 session. Hunters will also be required to possess a typical Louisiana hunting license on top of the permit. 

