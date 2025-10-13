LOSFA gives update on restoration efforts after outage takes systems offline

BATON ROUGE - LOSFA offices remain closed as of Monday morning while the staff works out of the Regent's offices in Baton Rouge to reestablish phone and email systems.

Louisiana's 529 college START savings accounts came back online on Oct. 8 with limited functionality after an outage disrupted their information technology systems.

START staff is working on processing transactions that occurred between Sept. 26 and Oct. 7 first, with the rest to follow afterward.

"It may take up to two weeks for all START account information to be fully up to date," according to a press release from the Louisiana Board of Regents Strategic Communications.

LOSFA plans to release further information in the coming days about the timeline for restoring full operations to START accounts and the LOSFA system.