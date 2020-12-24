Los Angeles Police: Hospitalized COVID patient beaten to death by fellow patient for praying

LOS ANGELES, California - One hospitalized COVID patient was beaten to death by a fellow patient last week, Los Angeles authorities say.

According to the BBC, a 37-year-old man named Jesse Martinez was admitted to Southern California's Antelope Valley Hospital for COVID-19 where he shared a room with an 82-year-old man who also had a coronavirus diagnosis.

But, when the elderly man began to pray, this triggered Martinez's anger and he began beating the 82-year-old with an oxygen tank.

The older man died, and according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles Police Department: "Martinez was arrested and charged with murder, a hate crime enhancement and elder abuse."

California, like many U.S. states, is facing an especially challenging period of the health crisis.

Hospitals are navigating staff shortages and the state has released an appeal for extra 3,000 medical workers from as far as Australia and Taiwan.

On Monday California's health secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, said entire areas may run out of room even in their makeshift additional treatment centers "by the end of the month and early in January."

The state is currently under a stay-at-home order issued by California Governor Gavin Newsom.