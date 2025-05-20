Loranger woman accused of filing false child abuse reports arrested

LORANGER — A Loranger woman was arrested after allegedly calling deputies multiple times with false reports of child abuse.

Synicia James, 21, was arrested after Tangipahoa Parish deputies were called to a mobile home park on North St. Charles Avenue on May 14 for a welfare check on children who were said to have been left alone in the presence of drugs.

When deputies arrived, they did not find the drugs or the person behind the welfare call. Eventually, they found a child with its mother, both of whom were in good health, with no drugs to be seen.

Deputies added that the same caller, later identified as James, made a similar claim that the home was unsafe, which was also unfounded.

“This is the second time we’ve had to take this action in recent weeks so I’ll repeat myself: we encourage residents to call 911 when there is a true suspicion of a crime or criminal concern, however, utilizing law enforcement to get revenge and/or retaliation is not only wrong and wasteful, it’s a crime in itself," Sheriff Gerald Sticker said.

James was arrested for false communication with the intent to cause an emergency response the next day.