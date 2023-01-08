Looking for savory instead of sweet this Carnival season? Boudin king cake may be your new go-to

BATON ROUGE - While many are flocking to traditional bakeries for king cakes, City Pork is whipping up something a bit more filling.

"It's different than the average king cakes, so people who are looking for something a little more savory, it's going to really speak to them," said Jennica Chase, assistant general manager at City Pork Jefferson.

City Pork created "boudin king cakes" just a few years ago, and they've been in high demand ever since.

"By the end of the day, I usually run out of the ones that I have in stock, so they've definitely been very popular," Chase said.

It's a creation sure to make your mouth water.

"It's a puff pastry king cake, stuffed with our house made boudin," Chase explained. "We top it off with some pepper jelly, and we do a little bit of pork cracklins on there and some bacon — because it's City Pork, so obviously there has to be bacon!"

Instead of a traditional baby inside the cake, a tiny pig sits right on top, adding in their own twist on the treat.

The massive cakes feed nearly 10 people each, and they're available all season long.

It's best to order online, but if you're lucky enough, you may be able to snag one at any of the City Pork locations. You can place online orders on their website, https://www.citypork.com/.