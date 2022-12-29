Looking for New Year's Eve plans? See what's going on in Baton Rouge

With New Year's Eve fast approaching, here are some events you can check out this weekend to ring in 2023.

2022 Red Stick Revelry

8 p.m. to midnight at Davis Rhorer Plaza and North Boulevard Town Square

-Features live music in downtown, a countdown and fireworks over the Mississippi River. More info here.

Hilton's New Year's Eve Party

9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Hilton Capitol Center (201 Lafayette Street)

Join us for the biggest night out of the year!? The Hilton Capitol Center is set to host a New Year’s Eve party like none other, complete with Gatsby-esque glamour including photo ops with a 1935 Rolls Royce!

- Includes 4-hour premium open bar, big band performances and a champagne fountain. Tickets start at $139 and can be purchased here.

L'auberge New Year's Eve Bash

Starts at 11 p.m. at L'auberge Casino

Energetic 6-member music monster, Pants Party, will hit the stage in the Event Center on Saturday, December 31 to ring in the new year! Featuring an open bar, guests must be 21 or older to enter the Event Center.

- Tickets are $60 each and available only for those 21 and up. Ticket information here.

New Year's Eve at Rouj Creole

4-10 p.m. at Rouj Creole (7601 Bluebonnet Boulevard)

- Enjoy a special New Year's Eve menu including five courses and a dessert for $75. Read more about the special here.

New Year's Eve Jazz Night

8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Sport Zone Pub and Grill (4848 Constitution Avenue)

Enjoy live jazz to help ring in the New Year, featuring 3rd Degree Smooth!

- $25 standard admission comes with 2 drinks, appetizers and party favors. $119 room package adds a guest room and breakfast for two. Call(225)448-2030 for reservations.

Crowne Plaza New Year's Eve Party

7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Crowne Plaza Executive Center (4728 Constitution Avenue)

Celebrate the New Year with Chase Tyler Band, George Bell & Friends and The Eddie Smith Band!! Dinner Buffet featuring Louisiana Cuisine prepared by our Award Winning Chefs! Dancing & Open Bar including Wine, Beer & Call Brands and Late Night Breakfast!

Room packages start at $205. More details here.