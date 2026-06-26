Look before you lock and the law that protects people from breaking into closed vehicles

As temperatures climb toward one of the hottest weekends of the summer season, there is a simple rule to keep in mind: look before you lock. That reminder applies to children and pets left inside hot vehicles, where temperatures can rise fast and become life-threatening.

On a day where the outside temperature reaches 94 degrees, the inside of a parked car can hit 113 degrees in just 10 minutes. After 30 minutes, that climbs to 128 degrees and after an hour, it reaches 137 degrees.

According to doctors, children heat up three to five times faster than adults. That means heat puts significantly more stress on a child's body.

Louisiana has a Good Samaritan law that protects people from property damage liability if they break into a vehicle to rescue a pet in danger. However, there are necessary steps that have to be followed under the law.

A person must first make a good-faith attempt to find the vehicle's owner before entering. They must also contact local law enforcement, the fire department, animal control or a 911 operator before forcing entry. The person must also confirm the vehicle is locked, believe there is no other reasonable way to remove the animal and use only the force necessary to get inside. After entering, the person is required to leave a notice on the windshield with their contact information, the reason for entry, the location of the animal, and confirmation that authorities have been notified.

The person must then stay with the animal in a safe location near the vehicle until emergency responders arrive. If they cannot stay, they must notify the appropriate authorities and take the animal to the nearest shelter.

The law covers cats and dogs kept for companionship or pleasure. An animal is defined as being "in distress" when conditions such as heat, cold, or poor ventilation could reasonably cause suffering or death.

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