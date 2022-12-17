Latest Weather Blog
Longtime Baton Rouge Fire captain dies after suffering medical emergency while on duty
BATON ROUGE - A longtime fire captain died Saturday after suffering a medical emergency while on duty, officials say.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department announced that Captain Walker L. Hill, who worked for the department for more than 24 years, died Saturday after having a medical emergency while on duty.
Read BRFD's full statement below:
"With the deepest regret and heavy hearts, we report the line-of-duty death of Captain Walker L. Hill, IAFF 557 Local, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Brother Hill passed away on December 17, 2022, after suffering a medical emergency while on duty. Captain Hill began his career with the Baton Rouge Fire Department on August 18. 1998 and was promoted to Captain in 2017.
During his time of service, he received (4) lifesaving awards, (2) fire service excellence citations, and even assisted in delivering a baby.
Captain Hill was dedicated and committed to the citizens of Baton Rouge, who he served faithfully throughout his career. He was an active member of IAFF 557 Local, a beloved father, son, brother, and dedicated public servant. Captain Hill leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come.
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later time.
