Long-lived blaze destroys Shreveport condominium building

2 hours 4 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, April 22 2021 Apr 22, 2021 April 22, 2021 9:50 AM April 22, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
The Shreveport Fire Department wrestled with a fire that took over three hours to extinguish on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the Fairfield Oaks condominium complex.

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A fire at a northwest Louisiana condominium complex has destroyed 30 units.

The Shreveport Fire Department tells local news outlets that it took three-and-a-half hours Wednesday to bring the blaze under control at the Fairfield Oaks condominium complex south of downtown.

Firefighters found the fire breaking through the roof of a three-story building and pulled out of fighting the fire inside the structure, instead hosing it down from the outside.

Spokesperson Clarence Reese Jr. said one resident was rescued from a second-floor balcony. No injuries were reported.

After 60 firefighters battled the blaze, the building has been deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation. Firefighters remained at the building overnight into Thursday to guard against hot spots.

The American Red Cross is working with residents to make sure they have somewhere to stay.

