Long lines are forming at the gas pump as Francine's landfall approaches

BATON ROUGE — With Francine expected to roll through the capital area Wednesday, many residents made one last trip to the gas station to fill up their tanks.

With that many people getting gas, lines filled up quickly. One place with quite a long line was a Costco on Dawnadele Avenue. Lines for each pump stretched far back.

WBRZ spoke to Catherine Plagens and Emily Nelson, both LSU students who were getting gas. Nelson said that it has been hard to balance school and storm prep.

"It's very daunting. I have a class at 3 p.m. that I'm trying to go to, but I think getting gas right now is very important," Plagens said.

They were preparing to take online classes tomorrow, even though there was the possibility the school could lose power.

"I think that it's kind of irresponsible of LSU to do that. Just because like with a hurricane coming like I'm expecting to lose power," Plagens said.

Several Costco employees told WBRZ it was hectic Monday and early Tuesday morning, but less hectic Tuesday afternoon.

Long lines were also the case at multiple stations along Airline Highway. Many people have just come from the store, picking up supplies to make emergency kits.

"Batteries, water, canned food, lunch meat, just to prep in case the weather knocks the power out. We have a generator so that will be helpful," resident Sherri Barrilleaux said.

