Local nonprofit gifts plate lunches at Greenwell Street church to 'promote community wellness'
BATON ROUGE - A local nonprofit gifted plate lunches at Ever-Increasing Life Ministries Saturday afternoon.
LaShift, alongside Community Connection, held the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the goal of feeding 500 people and returning around $7,500 to the community thanks to the fundraiser.
The organization gave out the lunches, which they estimated to be around $15, for free.
