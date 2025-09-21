72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Local nonprofit gifts plate lunches at Greenwell Street church to 'promote community wellness'

11 hours 28 minutes 26 seconds ago Saturday, September 20 2025 Sep 20, 2025 September 20, 2025 3:24 PM September 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A local nonprofit gifted plate lunches at Ever-Increasing Life Ministries Saturday afternoon.

LaShift, alongside Community Connection, held the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the goal of feeding 500 people and returning around $7,500 to the community thanks to the fundraiser.

Trending News

The organization gave out the lunches, which they estimated to be around $15, for free.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days