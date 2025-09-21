Local nonprofit gifts plate lunches at Greenwell Street church to 'promote community wellness'

BATON ROUGE - A local nonprofit gifted plate lunches at Ever-Increasing Life Ministries Saturday afternoon.

LaShift, alongside Community Connection, held the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the goal of feeding 500 people and returning around $7,500 to the community thanks to the fundraiser.

The organization gave out the lunches, which they estimated to be around $15, for free.