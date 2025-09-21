73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Local nonprofit gifts plate lunches at Greenwell Street church to 'promote community wellness'

9 hours 18 minutes 17 seconds ago Saturday, September 20 2025 Sep 20, 2025 September 20, 2025 3:24 PM September 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A local nonprofit gifted plate lunches at Ever-Increasing Life Ministries Saturday afternoon.

LaShift, alongside Community Connection, held the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the goal of feeding 500 people and returning around $7,500 to the community thanks to the fundraiser.

Trending News

The organization gave out the lunches, which they estimated to be around $15, for free.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days