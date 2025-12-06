Local high school teams compete in state semifinals

BATON ROUGE - The high school football season is winding down, and many Baton Rouge area teams are vying for a spot in the State Championship game in the Superdome. Here's a look at how the teams faired in the semifinals.

DIVISION I NON-SELECT

Zachary 17, Ruston 21

DIVISION I SELECT

Catholic 10, Edna Karr 17

DIVISION II NON-SELECT

Plaquemine 44, North Desoto 58

DIVISION II SELECT

University Lab 27, St. Charles Catholic 34

DIVISION III SELECT

Dunham 49, Lafayette Christian 48

DIVISION IV SELECT

Ascension Catholic 45, Westminster Christian 14