Local boxer killed in shooting outside Baton Rouge bar overnight
BATON ROUGE - A boxer from Baton Rouge died after shots were fired outside a bar early Tuesday morning.
The incident was reported before 2:30 a.m. outside Bennie's Bar on North Street near the Turner Plaza apartments. A source close to the victim tells WBRZ he was attacked as he was leaving the bar.
Officials have not released the victim's identity at this time.
