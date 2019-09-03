92°
Local boxer killed in shooting outside Baton Rouge bar overnight

Tuesday, September 03 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A boxer from Baton Rouge died after shots were fired outside a bar early Tuesday morning. 

The incident was reported before 2:30 a.m. outside Bennie's Bar on North Street near the Turner Plaza apartments. A source close to the victim tells WBRZ he was attacked as he was leaving the bar.

Officials have not released the victim's identity at this time. 

