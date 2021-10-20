Loans from 2016 flooding response forgiven for 3 fire districts in EBR

BATON ROUGE - Three fire districts in East Baton Rouge Parish have had their Community Disaster Loans from the 2016 flood forgiven, Congressman Garrett Graves announced Wednesday.

The following fire districts and amounts are below:

Central Fire Protection District No. 4, $770,299.35

East Side Fire Protection District No. 5, $581,657.42

East Baton Rouge Fire Protection District No. 6, $216,339.73

“This loan repayment impacts every single person in our community. In the aftermath of a disaster, local governments take a hit financially through tax impacts and there is a surge in immediate emergency response. This means greater need with less money. The rescue efforts were critical during the 2016 Flood and not an option – these fire districts should not be penalized for their heroic work. At the time, they needed to keep folks on the payroll and provide emergency services. Forgiving these loans will alleviate a lingering major financial burden and the budget flexibility will allow the fire districts to provide better service, equipment, training, and technology for future response efforts. This will ultimately provide better first responder efforts and help protect lower home insurance rates while keeping at bay any risk to the fire ratings. This is a good win that we’re excited to get across the finish line, and we will keep working with officials for the support they need,” Graves said in a statement.