61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston residents gather for annual tree lighting ceremony

41 minutes 44 seconds ago Sunday, December 07 2025 Dec 7, 2025 December 07, 2025 10:07 PM December 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - The Town of Livingston lit up its main tree Sunday night during the yearly Light Up Livingston celebration. 

Each year, residents make the long-time tradition bigger and better. This year, the tree was a record-breaking 27 feet tall. 

Trending News

People enjoyed hot chocolate and Christmas treats while listening to carolers and the band from Doyle High School. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days