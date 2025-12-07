61°
Livingston residents gather for annual tree lighting ceremony
LIVINGSTON - The Town of Livingston lit up its main tree Sunday night during the yearly Light Up Livingston celebration.
Each year, residents make the long-time tradition bigger and better. This year, the tree was a record-breaking 27 feet tall.
People enjoyed hot chocolate and Christmas treats while listening to carolers and the band from Doyle High School.
