82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston PD responds to three crashes in six hours on I-12 stretch

3 hours 13 minutes 44 seconds ago Saturday, November 02 2024 Nov 2, 2024 November 02, 2024 11:29 AM November 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lucia Restrepo Bralley

LIVINGSTON PARISH — Livingston Police Department officers responded to three crashes within just six hours, all on the same three-mile length of I-12.

The first crash occurred late afternoon Fri., Nov. 1, and resulted in minor injuries.

The second and third crashes happened back-to-back in the evening and also resulted in minor injuries. Livingston officials attributed all three crashes to weather or careless driving.

“This is an ongoing battle we’re struggling with,” Livingston public information officer Chris Wadsworth said.

Trending News

The department has only one officer on duty at all times, and the frequent crashes can keep them busy. Wadsworth said the department frequently has problems with the two-lane stretch near mile marker 20.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days