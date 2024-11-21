65°
Livingston Parish waterways reopened Thursday morning
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The parish Office of Emergency Preparedness said the waterways reopened Thursday morning.
The waterways closed on Nov. 5 due to incoming inclement weather, but high water kept them closed.
They reopened Thursday morning at 8 a.m.
