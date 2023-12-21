Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office uncovers multi-state retail theft ring; equipment worth over $300,000

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced they uncovered a multi-state organized retail theft ring Thursday, resulting in over $300,000 value in equipment being recovered.

Sheriff Jason Ard said two Livingston Parish residents contacted the department regarding the purchase of three pieces of heavy equipment they located on Facebook Market Place. The residents sold one excavator and were still in possession of the other two, but the buyer informed them that the excavator that was sold was actually a rental excavator and was repossessed by Home Depot representatives.

According to Ard, over 40 pieces of heavy equipment were rented by individuals using counterfeit State ID Cards. 10 excavators and trailers, worth about $307,000, have been recovered in Livingston Parish. Additionally, a stolen Dodge Charger Hellcat was recovered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi because of the investigation.

The ring involves people who were who were based out of Mississippi and operating in the Houston, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia areas.

LPSO's Facebook shared information about all involved on their Facebook post:

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241.