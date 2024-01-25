Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrests man for sexual abuse of an animal

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Denham Springs man Thursday for sexual abuse of an animal.

According to LPSO, detectives with LPSO began investigating a tip they received in December 2023 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding Dylan Landry, 26, being involved in sexual abuse of an animal.

Landry was arrested for sexual abuse of an animal - engaging in abuse and eight counts of sexual abuse of an animal - filming/images of abuse.

His wife also was arrested for obstruction of justice.