64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrests man for sexual abuse of an animal

1 hour 49 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, January 25 2024 Jan 25, 2024 January 25, 2024 3:48 PM January 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Denham Springs man Thursday for sexual abuse of an animal.

According to LPSO, detectives with LPSO began investigating a tip they received in December 2023 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding Dylan Landry, 26, being involved in sexual abuse of an animal.

Landry was arrested for sexual abuse of an animal - engaging in abuse and eight counts of sexual abuse of an animal - filming/images of abuse.

Trending News

His wife also was arrested for obstruction of justice.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days