Livingston Parish Schools updates calendar due to Ida closures

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Due to closures related to Hurricane Ida, students who attend public schools in Livingston Parish will have classes as usual on a day that was previously labeled a holiday.

This is one of several updates to the district's school calendar to accommodate for missed class time during Ida, according to a Tuesday news release from School Superintendent Joe Murphy.

The updates are listed below:

-September 22, which was scheduled as a school holiday for students and a day of faculty professional development for teachers, will now be open as a full student class day.

-September 20 is the date that interim grade reports will be released to parents, which is a bit later than when they were initially expected.

-October 8 will still be "Fair Day" even though the Livingston Parish Fair has been cancelled due to area storm damage.

Murphy explained that school officials build in extra days into the school calendar each year to help account for weather-related closures, and that with the exception of September 22, no other holidays are being canceled at this time.

Superintendent Murphy said, "Right now, we are not taking away any scheduled school holidays or adding any days to our existing schedule, other than the Sept. 22 day. We may have to make adjustments later in the year, or we may see time added to some schools to assist them in making up class time missed, but we are not at that decision point yet.”

According to the Tuesday news release, thirty-six of Livingston Parish’s 49 schools reopened to student attendance on Friday, September 10, limiting their closure time because of Hurricane Ida to eight days.

Another five schools across the district opened on Monday, Sept. 13, with students at those schools missing nine days.

Four schools in Albany opened today (Sept. 14), after being closed for 10 days; and three schools in Springfield will open tomorrow (Sept. 15), having been closed for a total of 11 days.

Only Maurepas School will remain closed after Tuesday.