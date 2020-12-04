52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Livingston Parish schools superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The superintendent for Livingston Parish Public Schools, Joe Murphy, tested positive for the coronavirus.

The school system announced Murphy's diagnosis Friday, saying is at home and managing his symptoms. The superintendent began quarantining after experiencing symptoms earlier this week.

This is a developing story.

